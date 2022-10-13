—

In the first such report of its kind, Victoria’s Coroner said that over 200 LGBTQI Victorians have died by suicide in the past decade.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The state’s coroner admitted that that the numbers are likely to be an “undercount” due to “issues with its ability to identify LGBTIQ+ people among deaths investigated by Victorian coroners”.

Between 2012 and 2021, there were 208 deaths by suicide by LGBTQI persons, including 34 deaths – the most deaths during the 10 year period – that were recorded in 2014.

Young LGBTQI Persons Are The Most Vulnerable

The numbers also reflected what LGBTQI organisations have been saying for years, young LGBTQI people are the most vulnerable. In the past decade, around 56.7 % of the suicides occurred in LGBTQI people 34 years or under, compared to 32.4% in all Victorian suicides.

The Coroner’s Court of Victoria said it had been historically cautious about releasing the numbers due to issues in identifying LGBTQI people among the deaths investigated by it.

New LGBTQI Suicide Prevention Website Launched

Joe Ball, CEO of Switchboard Victoria, said the data was not a surprise. “As someone who leads an LGBTIQA+ suicide prevention service and runs two seven-days-a-week helplines for our community, we are deeply aware that the rates of suicide in our community are glaringly high, and this report only confirms it,” said Ball.

“Every single data point is a life lost in our community to suicide, these are people that as friends, family and as community, we knew, cherished and love,”said Ball, addin, “Today and every day, we want to ensure that the message is clear, LGBTIQA+ people don’t have poor mental health and high rates of suicide because of who we are, but because of how we are treated”.



On Thursday, Switchboard Victoria launched the ever national LGBTIQA+ suicide prevention website – CHARLEE (Community, Hope, Action, Resources, Lived Experience, Education).

The website aims to provide ” a safe landing place for LGBTIQA+ people in crisis and distress, and directs their friends, families and allies to access resources to connect people, provide support and promote safety.“

The CHARLEE hub, funded by the Victorian government, was “co-designed with LGBTIQA+ Victorians who identify with having lived experiences of suicide”.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.





