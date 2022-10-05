—

If you thought your worst nightmare was Peter Dutton in Tony Abbott’s red budgie-smugglers and imagining how that happened – think again! The evil minds at Gaym Entertainment have infinitely more terrifying things in store…

The scandalous and irreverent GAYM Entertainment is bringing Bacchanalian debauchery to the Hordern Pavilion for a truly unholy celebration of Halloween – Horrorween Festival 2022!

“GAYM Entertainment is Australia’s premier LGBTQIA+ events company and have always lead the industry with events that are immersive, multi-sensory, music-led with production that’s world class. Horrorween is our most ambitious offering to date, and Halloween weekend will never be the same again!” says GAYM Entertainment lord and master, Jesse Lawson.

It’s been ten years since an independent LGBTQIA+ party was held within the historic walls of this iconic building. No promoter has dared disturb the ghosts of parties past…until now.

This will be the most monumental Halloween gathering in the entire country, and all hallowed Eves, Steves, and Neves are invited.

There will be plenty of fears for queers with two domains of decadent delights: the inside realm and the outside realm, each with a vast dance pit and sacrificial altar (aka stage).

During the night, behold the mesmerising, spectacular performances from ex-members of the cult of Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Violet Chachki & Gottmik, LEMON, and Hannah Conda. Warning: the massive stage productions and awe-inspiring design may render you spellbound.

If so, roaming muses will bring you back to life with their crafty antics and wicked humour; though any sense of reality will be long gone. For even before you enter the chamber of horrors that once was the beloved Hordern, you will need to run the gauntlet of unspeakable tortures and taunts known as Scare Zone.

Having gone through the right of passage, you can now go Hell for leather on the external or internal (or maybe eternal) dancefloor. Dance yourself to death to 8 hours of relentless tribal, circuit, house, tech and pop.

Inside (tribal/circuit), the tyrants on the turntables are: DJ ARON, Beth Sacks, Anne Louise, Tommy Love & Kitty Glitter.

Outside (house/tech/pop) the demonic DJs are: Atomic Kiss, ENN, James Alexandr, Jarred Baker, Jason Conti, Wasteland.

Replenish your diminishing soul with morsels fit for mortals and your favourite potions and poisons from the bar.

This night will be legendary, so come and be the gorgeously grotesque creatures that you are. Spread your magnificent wings and imbibe forbidden pleasures.

“Anyone who has attended a party from GAYM Entertainment knows that our lineups are bigger, our production is bolder…and if our past events are anything to go by, be ready for an event that is not like anything Sydney has seen before,” says Dark Overlord Lawson.

“GAYM is proud to be the first queer owned and operated entertainment company to run a party at the iconic Hordern pavilion (outside of the Mardi Gras Party) for more than 10 years. With a lineup of local and international music and drag talent to rival most music festivals, Horrorween is going to be the only party you want to attend this October.”

Tickets are now on Final Release. Head over to www.gaymentertainment.com.au now.