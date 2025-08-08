TikTok User Shares His Sniffies Misadventures To Gay Internet’s Delight

The occasional weird hook up is just part of life, and sort of story that many people take to their graves, but this TikTok user thought that an awkward Sniffies story shared, is an awkward Sniffies story halved.

For the uninitiated among you, Sniffies is a gay hookup app that specifically caters to cruisers- that is, people looking for one thing, and one thing only.

Nikolas Quest, a blind, gay content creator, often shares his “chaotic” adventures with his 100,000 followers, and had a recent video blow up in which he talked about some unexpected visitors to his hookup.

Quest, who lives with his parents, was hosting a successful Sniffies meet up at his house while he was home alone, and left the door unlocked so guests could just walk right in. However, his mother, who had access to ring camera feed, saw a bunch of strange men walking into their house, and assumed the worst.

“She called the police, because I later found out she thought they were breaking in,” he said.

She wasn’t even able to call Quest as his phone was set to Do Not Disturb, so party activities were well underway by the time the cops showed up.

“So the police force themselves in my house, they go in my room and they basically see me getting plowed,” Quest shared.

“If you think you’re having a bad summer, you’re not.”

The start of a bad porno or a massive boner killer?

Quest shares his surprisingly wholesome cruising experiences

Quest regularly talks about his experiences with sex and disability, and goes cruising and clubbing regularly.

He says being both blind and part of the queer community is a “unique path to walk”, but he doesn’t let that stop him for partaking in the age old, gay tradition of cruising because, as he so succinctly put it, “I’m 18 years old, I’ve graduated high school. I have nothing to lose but more vision.”

A little while after he first signed up for Grindr, Quest’s mum eventually found out what he was up to, and rather than embarrass her son for taking part in normal, young adult activities, she decided she’d prefer to make sure he got around a little more safely, and began to help him “get from point A to point B.”

“I think when society sees a person with a disability, they tend to put them in a box and label them… They need to stay safe, stay home,” Quest said.

“But you have a right to have the experiences that you want.

“Whether you have a disability or you don’t, get out there. Don’t let fear hold you back, because I had the time of my life, and the best part is nobody saw it coming, especially not me.”