‘Wicked: For Good’ To Feature Original Song By Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has teased a new original song that her character Elphaba will sing in the second part of the hit film, Wicked: For Good.

While being interviewed on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Erivo revealed she and Stephen Schwartz (the original composer and lyricist for Wicked) wrote the song together and it’s already been recorded.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,” Erivo said. “And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day or if that’s what the song does.”

Erivo said that the song is “very very special”, and that even the title will move people.

The musical holds a very special place in a lot of hearts, including Erivo’s, and much of the promotion of the movie has been very emotional.

The title of the second film was released only earlier this month, referencing the penultimate song of the musical, For Good, where Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) and Erivo’s Elphaba acknowledge the incredible relationship they’ve formed, and that they’ve changed each other forever.

Bumper dose of bonus content in the upcoming digital release

Wicked: Part One has broken box office records, beating Mamma Mia! to become the biggest Broadway adaption of the big screen.

Soon fans will be able to watch the hit film at home, and are even being treated to some extra special content, including cast commentary and deleted scenes.

According to Variety, there’ll be a scene with Glinda teaching Elphaba “the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results”; “Elphaba making a pledge to Glinda that they both hope with strengthen their friendship”; and Glinda and Elphaba’s “luxurious train ride to the Emerald City”, which has Gelphie fans all in a tizz.

The train ride scene has captured the imaginations of fans after Wicked author Gregory Maguire alluded to a spicy possibility in an interview with Them earlier this month.

“Perhaps because a novelist can’t write every scene, perhaps when the lights were out and the novelist was out having a smoke in the back alley, the girls had sex in the bed on the way to the Emerald City. I wanted to propose this possibility, but I did not want to make a declarative statement about [it].”