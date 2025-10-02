Yes Daddy: Hot New Trailer Drops For New A24 BDSM Romance ‘Pillion’

A24 has released the first full trailer for its much-anticipated queer BDSM romance Pillion, and the internet is already revving in excitement.

The trailer introduces us to Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), a leather-clad biker who meets Colin (Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films), a gentle, somewhat reserved man with untapped, unnamed yearning, and proceeds to pull him into a world where desire, kink and consent collide.

Even in this early cut, Pillion promises to be more than titillation: moments of tension, longing glances, and playful but charged dialogue all suggest something deeper at work.

One standout beat: Ray demands Colin “buy yourself a butt plug” in a stammered exchange — a line that lands somewhere between provocative and awkwardly vulnerable.

Plus, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears makes his acting debut here as Kevin, another submissive.

What we know about A24’s Pillion

Based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, Pillion is Harry Lighton’s feature directorial debut.

The film had its world premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in May 2025. During that run, it earned a seven-minute standing ovation and picked up praise — and controversy — for its unflinching portrayal of BDSM dynamics.

Producer Emma Norton has spoken about Lighton’s willingness to embrace risk and complexity, and that Pillion aims to push beyond the spectacle of kink into something emotionally grounded and tender.

In Cannes, Lighton admitted that there is a raunchier version out there, and that stronger, more explicit cuts that were pared back for festival screening.

Some critics have called the film a “bold exploration” that treads the line between consent and coercion, while refusing to reduce its characters to tropes. Others have noted Lighton’s intent to dispel misconceptions about kink.

We don’t yet have a release date in the US or Australia yet, but in the UK, Pillion is set for theatrical release on 28 November 2025.

Watch the trailer here: