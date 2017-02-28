—

AN Australian same-sex couple that said ‘I do’ more than 50 years ago are urging the government to pass marriage equality so they can finally have their relationship recognised with a marriage certificate.

Peter de Waal and Bonsall Boone posted a brief video to YouTube of themselves wearing equality t-shirts and delivering a simple yet powerful message.

“Fifty years ago we said to each other ‘I do’,” the pair say in the clip.

“But we’re still waiting for our marriage certificate.”

The video comes in light of recent reports that a handful of Liberal MPs in favour of same-sex marriage are hoping to push for a free vote in parliament.

Reports have suggested that several members are hoping to hold a free vote as soon as March to get marriage equality off the political agenda ahead of the next election.

In response, parents have begun to target key federal MPs in a new marriage equality campaign encouraging members to speak out for a free vote in parliament.

Twenty-five Liberal and National MPs and senators that are pro-marriage equality have been targeted through specific ads that highlight the need for a free vote to give them a voice.

De Waal said he and his partner Boone made their own short home video to help end the discrimination and marginalisation faced by same-sex couples around Australia.

“There are rumblings coming from Canberra about a number of the Coalition Government members wanting to have a free vote on marriage equality legislation in the federal parliament,” he said.

“We thought we’d state our case for this legislation to be debated urgently and passed into legislation.

“How much longer do we have to wait?”

You can watch the short clip below: