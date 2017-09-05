—

The Australian Conservatives have released a short new video that claims school students will be forced to learn about the existence of same-sex couples if marriage equality passes in Australia.

The video comes just days after party leader Cory Bernardi likened the passing of marriage equality to a “rainbow Trojan horse” that will lead to a number of other LGBTI reforms.

“Same sex marriage is only about love, or is it?” the video asks.

“In Canada, children are taught about homosexual marriage from as young as four years old.

“In the United States when parents challenged a school teacher, the teacher’s response was ‘give me a break, its legal now’.

“So I think you can see it’s not that simple, to say same sex marriage is just about marriage.”

The party uses these examples to then tell readers that ‘it’s okay’ to vote no in the upcoming proposed postal survey.