The Australian Conservatives have released a short new video that claims school students will be forced to learn about the existence of same-sex couples if marriage equality passes in Australia.
The video comes just days after party leader Cory Bernardi likened the passing of marriage equality to a “rainbow Trojan horse” that will lead to a number of other LGBTI reforms.
“In Canada, children are taught about homosexual marriage from as young as four years old.
“In the United States when parents challenged a school teacher, the teacher’s response was ‘give me a break, its legal now’.
“So I think you can see it’s not that simple, to say same sex marriage is just about marriage.”
The party uses these examples to then tell readers that ‘it’s okay’ to vote no in the upcoming proposed postal survey.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Gosh.
Schools teaching facts about real members of society…We can’t have that!
How about this:
Cory should be prevented from teaching about his (imaginary) God and associated faiths until I (a real person with physical proof of my existence and coupledomness) have the ability to have a civil law based marriage.