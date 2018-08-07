—

Queensland Police will wear special edition purple laces on August 31 to support LGBTI young people for this year’s Wear It Purple Day.

The purple laces will be supplied by Brisbane brand Ted & Lemon.

QPS Commissioner Ian Stewart has thrown his support behind the initiative, saying it contributes to furthering police outreach efforts to the LGBTI community.

“‘Wear it Purple’ is a simple message: you have the right to be proud of who you are and sexuality or gender identity does not change this – ‘Wear it Purple’ if you agree – and we do,” Commissioner Stewart said.

“We know that this small display of support can have a significant impact on LGBTI young people.

“This symbolism of the purple shoelaces is simply to encourage people – including our police – to think about walking in someone else’s shoes for the day.

“This is an important message and one I am proud to support as Commissioner,” Stewart said.

Ted & Lemon’s co-founder Trenton Mabbott said they had noticed their products’ popularity among LGBTI people and wanted to show their support.

“We started Ted & Lemon with a simple idea to inject a bit of fun and colour into a standard, everyday accessory – we never imagined it would take off the way it has,” Mabbott said.

“Now, building this partnership with the Queensland Police is an exciting step for us as we’re a proud Queensland company.

“By tying it into Wear it Purple Day, we’re throwing our support behind the movement to stamp out bullying and support and respect all young people, which is an issue close to our hearts.”

The local company will supply over 250 pairs of purple laces to QPS for officers and staff to wear on August 31.

“We’d love to see it grow from here and spread across the wider community with more people and organisations wearing purple laces to show their support,” Mabbott said.

Writing about the importance of Wear It Purple Day for the Star Observer, Ross Wetherbee said, “Imagine a world where LGBTI+ young people do not fear the ramifications of coming out, where they don’t have to question if a particular industry or workplace is going to result in them having to hide who they are.

“Where they won’t be the target of harassment or discrimination, just for being themselves and most importantly, where they won’t become a statistic.

“Corporate Australia has a huge opportunity, and many would say, an obligation to create a world in which its customers, employees (present and future), and the community in which it operates is safe, inclusive, and one where everyone can contribute their best and realise their full potential.”

For more information on Wear It Purple day, visit the organisation’s website.