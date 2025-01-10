Touching Tributes For The Vivienne At DragCon UK

As DragCon UK launched over the weekend there were a series of tributes for the late drag star The Vivienne who tragically passed away last week.

Tributes came from RuPaul, her season one sisters and the event itself as well as many of the attendees.

It was a beautiful way to launch the event with many praising the queens and organisers.

Farewell to The Vivienne at DragCon UK

Last week fans across the globe mourned the passing of James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, winner of Drag Race UK Season One and contestant on the US All Winners All Stars season seven.

With news of the drag stars death released just days prior to the launch of the annual DragCon UK convention many wondered how the star would be commemorated at the event.

As it launched in the UK over the weekend, organisers, fellow queens and fans united to honour the star.

Speaking publicly for the first time since her death, Drag Race founder RuPaul offered a touching tribute to the season one winner.

Joined on stage by judge Michelle Visage, his makeup artist Raven and a crowd of former contestants and winners, he addressed the crowd honouring her.

“We want to focus on love and we are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love, life and happiness because that’s what she was all about,” he declared.

“She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.”

Rupaul on the Vivienne’s passing at the Pink Carpet of DragCon UK pic.twitter.com/vteKDQPBph — Ra✨🦋 (@itssimplyangel) January 10, 2025

Season One Queens reunite to honour The Vivienne

Following the statement from RuPaul the fellow queens of Drag Race UK season one came together to honour their sister.

As the pink carpet section of the event kicked off all of the original cast of the series came together on stage and shared a moments silence as the on screen display read “In loving memory of The Vivienne.”

“We want to take this moment to thank The Vivienne for all that you’ve given us” announced the host.

“Let this weekend be a celebration of your life, love and devotion to the art of drag, we love you” she concluded before the queens made their entrance onto the pink carpet.

WOW… THIS ALMOST HAD ME IN TEARS. THIS WAS SUCH BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE TO THE VIVIENNE. HAVING A MOMENT OF SILENCE. AND TO START THE PINK CARPET OFF…. WITH HER S1 SISTERS ON THE STAGE, AND HAVING THEM WALK FIRST, IN HER HONOR. WAS SUCH DONE IN A SUCH A PERFECT BEAUTIFUL… pic.twitter.com/aT3nxoSWhy — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) January 10, 2025

Fans pay their respects at memorial booth

Organisers of DragCon UK also wanted to ensure that fans had an opportunity to pay their respects to The Vivienne during the event as well.

In place of the booth that would have been occupied by the star they instead erected a memorial booth for fans to pay their respects and say farewell.

The Vivienne’s booth at Drag Con UK 🩵 pic.twitter.com/9ekzM4pGql — MaHi🦋 (@Mahi_71) January 10, 2025

Taking to Instagram several days ago the organisers made the announcement for fans attending the event.

“As we all move through this weekend together, we know that many of us will want to celebrate The Vivienne by sharing condolences with those close to her” they said.

“Please be mindful that we all process and experience grief differently and some people might not be ready yet to talk about the loss of someone important to them.”

“We’re providing a memorial booth space on the Pink Carpet where all attendees of DragCon can go to pay tribute to The Vivienne, share condolences, and speak about it if they’re ready.”

As well as providing the booth for tributes they also announced help and support available for those struggling at the event.

“We also have Switchboard LGBTQ+ Helpline with us for the 3rd year in a row and if you need someone to talk with, they are there to listen. Please visit them at Booth D26 if you need.”

Within hours of the event opening fans flocked to the booth, adorned with a large image of the queen and a table with condolence books, candles and photos, to pay their respects.

Many took to the walls of the booth to write their messages and farewell the iconic queen.

Dragcon UK continues across the 11th and 12th of January, featuring queens from across the globe, including our many of our Drag Race Down Under Alumni, with many of the season four cast joining the event this year.