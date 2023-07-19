Adam Lambert, Josh Cavallo, Maria Thattil: Drag Race Down Under Season 3 Guest Judges Revealed

Singer Adam Lambert, out gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, actor Rachel Hunter and former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil are among those who will feature as special guests judges and mentors on season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The new season of Drag Race Down Under is scheduled to premiere on July 28, 2023, with RuPaul, bestie Michelle Visage and standup comic Rhys Nicholson returning as judges.

Season 3 will feature ten queens from Australia and New Zealand competing for the crowd of Down Under’s Next Drag Super Star. The season 3 queens are Amyl (Sydney), Ashley Madison (Melbourne), Bumpa Love (Melbourne), Flor (Auckland), Gabriella Labucci (Ballarat), Hollywould Star (Sydney), Isis Avis Loren (Melbourne), Ivanna Drink (Auckland), Ivory Glaze (Sydney) and Rita Menu (Hamilton).

Celebrating Drag

The special guest judges and mentors include Adam Lambert, Josh Cavallo, Maria Thattil supermodel Rachel Hunter, actor Keiynan Lonsdale, Amyl and the Sniffers front-woman Amy Taylor, and US singer Deva Mahal.

Cavallo, a huge fan of the show, said he was thrilled to be a guest on the new season. “As the only openly gay male professional footballer currently playing top-flight football in the world, I’m a big fan of embracing your true self, but for many in sport and the queer community, this is really difficult to do,” Cavallo said in a statement.

“This is why RuPaul’s Drag Race is so important, because it inspires queer people to be their authentic selves, and allows drag to become more accepted and celebrated like it should be,” added Cavallo.

World Needs Drag

According to Maria Thattil, the world needs drag now more than ever. “As a long-time fan of RuPaul, the show and the art of drag, I am so excited to join as a judge on Season 3. I’m someone who loves to challenge the status quo and right now, that’s being the first openly queer Miss Universe Australia on the most glittery panel the world has seen,” said Thattil. “Now more than ever the world needs more drag magic and I can’t wait for everyone to see the queen’s birth joy, love and enchant the world with their talent.”

Actor Keiynan Lonsdale said he was “stoked to get to hop on this wild ride again, and just the way I like it, down under. Hope everyone’s as gagged as me.”

RuPaul said she was thrilled for the world to see her new Down Under queens. “Australasian drag is filled with heart and humour, and I’m thrilled to share my season three queens with the world, for all to see their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premieres on Friday, July 28 on Stan.





