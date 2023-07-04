All Black’s Campbell Johnstone Reveals He Got Engaged To Partner

New Zealand’s first out gay All Black Campbell Johnstone has revealed that he’s engaged to his partner Ben Thomson.

In a post to Instagram, Johnstone, 43, wrote, “Incredibly happy that this special guy said yes! Thank you [Ben Thomson] for making this one of the happiest days ever!”

Thomson, 35, posted, ‘Im a fiancé now! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you [Campbell Johnstone]

Johnstone: I Was Concentrating On Not Dropping The Ring

According to Woman’s Day, the proposal happened while visiting Cappadocia, Turkey.

Thomson shared, “We’d planned to do it on this trip at some point – and when you loop a photographer in, you need to know the exact time and place!

“It’s pretty typical of us to be so organised, to be honest. We almost did it on our Europe trip last year, but it took longer than we thought to get the ring sorted. You only do it once, right?!”

Johnstone added, “We knew the photos would be amazing with the balloons and the landscape. Of course, we would have been happy anywhere, but we thought the background here would be amazing – and it was.”

Talking about the proposal itself, Johnstone said, “It was a bit of an off-the-cuff speech, really. I just said, ‘Ben Thomson, will you do me the honour of marrying me?’ and he said yes, obviously. I was concentrating on not dropping the ring while I was putting it on. It’s quite a fiddly process!”

“It was very Campbell – it was an incredible moment,” added Thomson. “And we followed it up with the best day, following the balloons around, taking photos in different spots, and then going out to the canyons and national parks.”

South Island Wedding?

When it came to the location of the upcoming wedding, Johnstone shared, “We haven’t really thought too much about it, but it’ll probably be somewhere in the South Island because that’s where both our families are. And obviously, it’ll be outside of rugby season!”

Johnstone and Thomson met at a pub in Cambridge in 2016 and have been a couple for two years.