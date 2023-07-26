Aussie Filmmaker’s My Transparent Life Nominated For Emmy

Australian TV personality and filmmaker, Serena de Comarmond, has received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her film My Transparent Life.

The film which follows two individuals throughout their gender transitions is nominated for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special.

Beating out many potential contenders, Serena expressed excitement for the nomination as the director, writer, and executive producer for the film.

“What seemed like an impossible dream is actually coming true, proving that you can do anything if you just believe in yourself – and work bloody hard!” said DC.

Film Stars TikTok Jesse Sullivan And Hollywood Make-up Artist Stassi Kihm

Serena said the inspiration for the film came after talking with Caitlin Jenner and Briannah Jayde regarding their transitions and perceptions of trans-folk.

“I was so shocked and saddened to hear about the way trans people are treated, so I figured there was only one way I could try and change the narrative – and that was by actually showing people the struggle trans people endure just to live an authentic life,” she explained.

“We poured our heart and soul into this film hoping and praying it would help the world understand and accept people in the trans community.”

The film centres around TikTok star Jesse Sullivan and Hollywood make-up artist Stassi Kihm through their respective transitions.

Aussies At Emmys

Giving a deeper insight into both stars during hormone replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery, the film also documents the personal relationships of Sullivan and Kihm.

This is the first Emmy nomination for Serena, who only relocated from Melbourne to California a year ago.

She will join the other seven Australian nominees including Murray Bartlett (The Last Of Us) and Sarah Snook (Succession), at the awards ceremony this September.

My Transparent Life is available for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube Premium.