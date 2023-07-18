Australian Actor Cody Fern Posts Nude Bedroom Pic

Australian Actor Cody Fern Posts Nude Bedroom Pic
Image: Cody Fern Instagram

Australian actor Cody Fern has set the internet alight after posting saucy photos on social media. 

Fern is known for appearing in multiple series including the American Horror Story franchise, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

‘It’s Not That Serious After All’

In a post to Instagram that has since gone viral, the actor posted a slideshow of photos, including one of himself nude, sitting on a bed. The only thing covering him, a strategically placed arm.

Along with the photos he wrote, “It’s not that serious after all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cody Fern (@codyfern)

‘I Fainted In Target’

Of course, the photos, specifically the third one, attracted comments.

“Um please drop a warning on the 3rd pic, I fainted in Target,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “I’m getting slide 3 tattooed on me.”

“Excuse me I’ve having a heart attack,” another fan wrote.

Cody Fern. Image: Instagram

Talking about a different photo, one person commented, “Socks and shoes while tanning…going to be some exciting tan lines.” 

“THE hat!,” wrote another.

Fern recently starred in the 2023 movie, Fairyland, an American coming-of-age drama based on Alysia Abbott’s memoir Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father

The movie also stars Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy, Geena Davis, Adam Lambert, and Maria Bakalova. 

