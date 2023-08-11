Barbie Faces Bans In Middle East For ‘Promoting Homosexuality’

Barbie has been banned in Kuwait and faces being censored in other Middle Eastern countries over allegations that the movie promotes homosexuality.

The blockbuster film has made over $ 1.03 billion at the global box office, approximately three weeks into its run, grossing about $459 million domestically in the US and $572 million internationally since its premiere on July 21, according to Box Office Mojo.

Vox Cinemas, a regional exhibitor, and Warner Bros.’ local distribution partner, rescheduled the release of the popular Greta Gerwig film to August 31 in the Middle East. The blockbuster was initially scheduled to be released on July 19 in the Middle East. However, the delay is attributed to Warner Bros’ efforts to address requested edits from censors concerning LGBTQ-related elements within Barbie.

Variety reported that the requested alterations are unlikely to receive the studio’s approval. Therefore Barbie may not be released in certain Middle East territories, which include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Egypt.

18+ Age Restriction for Barbie

There is an age restriction of 18 pending approval for cinemagoers seeking to watch Barbie in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Lebanon. Although the official movie rating from the country’s media council is still pending confirmation, individuals under the age of 18 will be restricted from viewing the film until the ultimate decision is reached.

Lafi al-Subaiei, the chairman of Kuwait’s film classification board outlined the standard practice of requesting the removal of movie scenes that are deemed to contradict the cultural values of the country.

The film “promulgates ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order”, a spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information said.

Lebanon Moves To Ban Barbie

In Lebanon, culture minister Mohammad Mortada said that the Barbie film was found to “promote homosexuality and sexual transformation” and “contradicts values of faith and morality” by diminishing the importance of the family unit.

“The film goes against moral and religious values in Lebanon, as it encourages perversity and gender transformation while calling for the rejection of patriarchy and ridiculing the role of mothers,” he said.

Ayman Mhanna, executive director at the non-profit civic Samir Kassir Foundation, condemned Minister Mohammad Mortada’s move to ban the blockbuster film.

“This is part of a broader campaign that is bringing together Hezbollah, the Christian far right, and other top religious leaders in a focused campaign against LGBT people,” Mhanna told Reuters.

The 2023 American fantasy comedy film narrates a coming-of-age journey of the beloved children’s character Barbie, played by Margot Robbie and stars Ryan Gosling as Ken.

It is the first live-action Barbie film and while LGBTQI actors star in the movie (out gay actor Kate McKinnon, and trans actor Hari Nef), there is no explicit LGBTQI content in the plot.