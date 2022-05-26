—

Out gay ‘Bridgerton‘ star Jonathan Bailey is no stranger to the spotlight. Bailey started his career as a child star, but it was his role as the brooding, hunky Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton that won him international heartthrob status.

West End revival of Mike Bartlett's play Cock, playing one half of a gay couple – the other half was initially played by Rocketman star Taron Egerton, who bowed out and was replaced by Joel Harper Jackson.

Filming The Bathtub Scene

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Bailey shared some pretty intimate details about the second season of Bridgerton and the shooting of a particular scene that has since launched a thousand memes.

The said scene had the Viscount, steamy and sweaty, in a bathtub pining and brooding over the “object of all my desires” Kate Sharma played by Simone Ashley.

While his fans of all genders have swooned over the dreamy-eyed Viscount in a bathtub, Bailey said filming the scene left him “traumatised” and “confused”.

Bailey told the Los Angeles Times that “there was actually a camera in the water between my legs looking back at me”

His Modesty Thong Ended Up In A Safe Place

The shooting took place around the time that COVID-19 restrictions were being relaxed and you could meet people outside. Bailey wrapped up the bathtub shoot and headed to the pub, when he made a shocking discovery.

“I went to a pub that night and had a pint with my mates. When I got up to get the second round, I was like, ‘I’m chafing a bit.’ And I realized I still had my modesty thong on, because I was so traumatized and I ran so quickly from set that I hadn’t even taken off my little pouch.”

Bailey then made another revelation, that he has since held on to the modesty thong. “I still have it to this day,” said Bailey.

Bridgerton has been renewed for a third season and Bailey will return as the Viscount. Fans of the show will have to wait to find out whether the Viscount’s modesty thong will make an appearance!





