—

After a sold out National Tour in 2019, a world wide pandemic, and after a sold out encore season in Brisbane in 2021, an award winning debut at Adelaide Fringe, and a sold out return Melbourne season at Her Majesty’s Theatre as part of Midsumma Festival, MATADOR comes back for one more shot at love to end 2021 at The Atheneum Theatre, Melbourne!

Advertisement

The show takes us on an emotionally charged journey through love and it’s many faces; from the first moments you lay your eyes on that someone special, the butterflies, the flirting and sometimes, the doubt. A journey of self-discovery, identity and sexuality, of lust, sex and passion.

The show also explores the trials and tribulations of love, from the pain of unrequited love to the effects of infidelity on a relationship. MATADOR is a celebration of love, friendship and the bonds that hold us together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATADOR the show (@matador_the_show)

Advertisement

★★★★★ “Five stars from the second it starts!” – The Advertiser

★★★★★ “Matador has brought back the joy that 2020 stole” – Glam Adelaide

“SPECTACULAR… an energetic and immersive theatrical dance experience” – Classic Melbourne

“A THRILLING piece of entertainment with a lot of heart” – Australian Arts Review

Book your tickets for the Melbourne shows