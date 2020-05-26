—

Pixar’s release of the short film “Out” last Friday has made headlines as the first film from the studio with a gay main character. The nine-minute short, which follows the story of Greg as he struggles to come out to his parents, is the latest in a push by Pixar and parent company, Disney to boost inclusivity in recent years.

Available on streaming platform Disney+, viewers watch as Greg prepares to move in with his boyfriend, Manuel, worried that his parents will see a photo of the pair when they arrive to help him move.

With a little dose of Disney magic and an unexpected body-swap with a pink dog, the film portrays the struggles that often accompany coming out in a way that’s digestible for kids and adults alike.

In a statement on the studio’s website, Pixar President Jim Morris explains that “Out” and the other films in the SparksShorts program are designed to give new storytellers a platform while pushing the boundaries in storytelling and production techniques.

“These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare.”

Other titles in the program include “Purl”, following a ball of yarn as she finds her way in a male-dominated workplace and “FLOAT”, the story of a dad learning to come to terms with the things that make his child different from other kids.

The release has been praised for its’ representation of the LGBTQI community, with GLAAD calling the film a “huge step forward” for Disney.

“GLAAD is thrilled to see Out’s debut today on Disney+ and we’re excited about its power to further LGBTQI acceptance for Disney fans around the world.”

“Out” and the rest of the SparksShorts program are now streaming on Disney+.

By James Hanlon