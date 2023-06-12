RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestants Call Out Production For Unfair Treatment

Popular RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Willam and Yvie Oddly have spoken out about the franchise’s treatment and payment of contestants.

In a tweet from Willam responding to a fan asking about potentially appearing on an ‘All Stars’ season, they clarified their reasoning for not returning is due to queens not being paid fairly.

“I don’t foresee myself on RuPaulsDragRace All Stars. I’m on another TV show right now which pays the queens what they’re actually worth for helping make great television” said a tweet from Willam.

i dont foresee myself on @RuPaulsDragRace All Stars. im on another tv show right now which pays the queens what they’re actually worth for helping make great television @hulu #DragMeToDinner now streaming and if you’re stuck on me being on something starry, Try A Star is Born✨ — Willam (@willam) June 1, 2023

Willam then responded to questions explaining their recent one-episode appearance in Hulu’s Drag Me To Dinner was the equivalent being paid for 10 episodes of a regular season of Drag Race.

i would have to do 10 episodes of drag race as a contestant to make what i did on 1 episode of DMTD if we are talking what the girls get for regular competition not all stars 💅 — Willam (@willam) June 1, 2023

They continued saying contestants are paid $500 per episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race but not for behind the scenes series Untucked, even after being told they would for their season.

$500 an ep for drag race. they don’t pay for untucked but told us they would in s3 and s4 and it didn’t happen — Willam (@willam) June 2, 2023

‘Capitalist Culture Thieves’

Willam’s response comes days after major criticism from Season 11 winner and All Stars Season 7 contestant, Yvie Oddly, tweeting a thread of responses calling the producers of the show the “greediest, most-calculating, capitalist culture thieves.”

2. The producers are often the greediest, most-calculating, capitalist culture thieves. https://t.co/B0LlD8LlgQ — Yvie Oddly (blue checkmark) (@OddlyYvie) May 29, 2023

Yvie revealed that the production took over a year for them to receive payment for their involvement in their All Stars season, with other contestants on the same series being paid months earlier in comparison. Furthermore, they called out the production’s treatment of contestants.

“They fuck with real people’s lives, career opportunities, and health. They drive themselves home in their luxury cars when their contestants are sleep-deprived, depressed, and DRASTICALLY underpaid for their contributions to the cultural phenomenon,” said Yvie.

They continued saying that the ramifications of the show have created a “chokehold monopoly on how drag artists can succeed,” noting the lack of Drag King representation and the only recent choice to include transgender contestants.

This isn’t the first time the show has been called out. The acclaimed RuPaul’s Drag Race series has in the past been criticised by other contestants and viewers for the editing of contestants’ portrayals amongst storylines and limiting the artistic expression of drag culture.

The show has received 27 Emmy awards for its US production and has multiple spin offs internationally, including ‘Down Under’ for Australian and New Zealand drag performers. The show is currently airing its eighth season of All Stars.