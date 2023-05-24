Tina Turner, Rock ‘N’ Roll Legend And Gay Icon, Dies Aged 83

Tina Turner, legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer, performer, and beloved gay icon, has died in Switzerland, aged 83.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music,” a separate statement posted on Tina Turner’s social media pages for her fans said.

Tributes flowed for Tina Turner from fans and fellow entertainers. “We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news,” wrote Elton John on Instagram.

Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Tina’s career spanned over six decades, and earned her the title of the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

She rose to fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, and delivered hits such as “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.” In the 1980s, she reinvented herself as a pop singer, with her album “Private Dancer,” which produced chart-topping hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Better Be Good to Me.”

Tina was acknowledged as one of the greatest entertainers of all time and sold over 200 million records and won 12 Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A Gay Icon

Tina Turner’s songs and her own tumultuous personal story of triumph over adversity won her countless fans, including those from the LGBTQI community. Her escape from an abusive and toxic relationship with her husband and musical partner, Ike Turner, to establish a solo career, found resonance with many LGBTQI fans.

Tina’s anthems, such as “Private Dancer” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” are staples on dance floors in gay nightclubs and Pride events across the world. Her collaborations with out queer artists and allies were legendary. She worked with Elton John on the song “The Bitch Is Back” and performed a duet with gay icon Cher at the VH1 Divas Live concert in 1999.

She was an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQI community and people living with HIV. Tina Turner headlined the inaugural Gay Games in San Francisco in 1982. In a 2000 interview with The Advocate, Tina Turner expressed her support for same-sex marriages.

“I think that men marrying men, and women marrying women, is a wonderful thing. I think that it’s God’s blessings on them, that’s what I think.”

Rest In Power, Tina Turner.





