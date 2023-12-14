Almost $1 Million Meant For Sydney WorldPride Ended Up In Sydney Brothel Owner’s Account

Almost $1 million in taxpayer money meant for Sydney WorldPride ended up in a Sydney brothel owner’s bank account.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Kings Cross brothel Simon Menzies and cousin Mansus Knight were charged after taking part in a scam that stole $942,700, meant for WorldPride, from Destination NSW.

Person Claimed To Be From Sydney WorldPride

In July 2021, the funds were transferred to Knight’s bank account after a person claiming to be from Sydney WorldPride contacted Destination NSW and updated Sydney WorldPride’s bank details.

Knight then transferred the money to Menzies, who used it to purchase gold bullion. Knight was arrested four days later. Menzies was detained the following week.

Gambling Winnings

According to the Daily Telegraph, when the pair were detained, they told police that they had won the $942,700 while gambling.

They also said that they chose to buy gold because it was a “good investment”.

Knight pleaded guilty and received a 16-month intensive corrections order while Menzies pleaded not guilty and received a four-year jail term.

During the sentencing, Judge Michael King said Menzies lacked remorse.

King added, “On the evidence it stands that the offender was collecting the gold, purely for his own use.”

Star Observer contacted Destination NSW and will include their response when received.

Sydney WorldPride 2023

Sydney WorldPride 2023 took place over 17 days, from February 17 to March 5, 2023.

It also marked the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras, which took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and Copenhagen. In 2025 WorldPride will be held in Washington DC.