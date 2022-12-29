—

Drag superstar and contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Beverly Kills set the internet on fire Wednesday, serving an innovative devil-inspired look.

Horns, a Tail, and a Butt Plug

The outfit, an assless, skin-tight yellow dress, complete with extra long fingers, horns, and a tail, anchored in place with the help of a butt plug.

“It is real. Unfortunately,” Beverly shared.

In a subsequent post, when a fan tweeted, “beverly making a butt plug a tail for a look is taste we didn’t know we needed,” the Brisbane-based queen responded, “Very serious about drag.”

Very serious about drag https://t.co/Hh9nF6JpcI — Beverly Kills (@thebeverlykills) December 28, 2022

The Internet Chimes In

Of course, friends, colleagues, and fans chimed in.

Fellow RuGurl Aubrey Haive, commented, “Okay work”

Another user, Aqua the Marine, wrote, “That wouldn’t touch the sides with me.”

One person cheekily commented, “Someone does their kegels.”

Another person wrote, “Well that image is now burned into my mind thank you beverly.”

“WAIT!!! Is that tail a literal butt plug?? I’m screaming!!!! Hot!,” wrote another in disbelief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘽𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙇𝙔 𝙆𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙎 (@thebeverlykills)

The show stopping outfit was designed and created by The Hemmingbird Queensland.

Beverly Kills Presents: Heaven & Hell will be at the Adelaide Fringe Festival from February 28 – March 4.

According to the Adelaide Fringe synopsis, “After a freak accident and Beverly’s untimely (yet fabulous) death, come watch the live verdict… Will a lifetime of sin *drag* her case? Or will this one woman spectacular be holy enough for a spot with the big G.O.D?”

She was one of the youngest queens to compete in Drag Race Down Under. She is also the first queen from Brisbane.

Speaking to Star Observer, after her elimination from Drag Race, Beverly said, “Brisbane is the third biggest city in Australia, but for some reason we’ve just had one queen in Drag Race. I’m really hoping that if and when the next season happens, we have someone else. I’ll sit them down and guide them – everything about how to do it, and what you need to do to win.”

Beverly started her drag journey at the age of 18. Three years later, while she was working as a customer services executive in Brisbane, she got the call to be part of Season Two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.