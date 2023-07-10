Gay Nude Resort Must Allow Entry Of Women, Florida Judge Rules

A nude resort in Key West, Florida, for gay and bisexual men cannot stop women from staying there or accessing male-only clothing optional areas, a judge has ruled.

Thirty-eight-year-old Amina Chaudhry, a cisgender woman who said she is part of the LGBTQI community, filed the complaint claiming she was unable to stay at New Orleans House.

Chaudhary had filed a similar discrimination complaint against another all-male clothing-optional resort – Island House Key West Resort.

Administrative Law Judge Brittany Finkbeiner in an order on June 30, said that New Orleans House “engaged in unlawful discrimination” when they did not accept her booking to stay at the resort in July 2022, reported The Messenger.

Right To Privacy Violated, Says Gay Resort

In February, the Commission on Human Relations said that there was “no reasonable cause” to rule that the report had violated civil rights laws in Florida. Chaudhary appealed against the verdict. The case will now go back to the commission, which does not have to accept Judge Finkbeiner’s order.

According to New Orleans House, which advertises itself as a “gay all-male guest house”, it allows anyone to stay at the resort but restricts access to the male-only clothing optional areas at the venue.

According to New Orleans House’s lawyer, the judge’s order violated the right to privacy of those using the male-only clothing-optional facilities.

“There’s areas of the hotel that are set aside for men to be nude. I mean, it’s like if I showed up at LA Fitness and as a man, I insisted on standing in the women’s dressing room,” attorney Russell Cormican told The Messenger.

Woman Claims She Was Not Allowed To Stay At Gay Nude Resort

In the case filed against Island House, Chaudhary claimed she was not allowed to stay at the resort.

Chaudhry was a guest at the Island House’s annual Pride kickoff party and fundraiser in July 2022 but was kicked out for being disruptive. She came back later to book a room at the resort but was told the hotel was fully booked out.

Island House owner Bobi Lore said that at the party Chaudhary was handing out flyers against the resort’s male-only clothing optional policy.

“I felt affronted by the fact that there was someone who was invited to the space and enjoying it, but while passing out literature to the detriment of our property and aggravating our guests. We eventually had the police escort her off the property,” Lori said at a hearing, reported The Advocate.





