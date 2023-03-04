Hershey’s Ad Starring A Trans Woman Ignites Calls For A Boycott

Far-right groups across America are calling for a boycott of the chocolate company Hershey’s after they included a trans woman in their International Women’s Day (IWD) campaign.

The woman, in particular, is trans and feminist activist, Fae Johnstone who, along with a few other women, were shown in the advert holding the wrappers that were newly designed for IWD.

“We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public spaces as their honest and authentic selves,” Johnstone said in the clip.

The chocolate’s out of the wrapper! Honoured to be featured in this campaign by @Hersheys Canada for #InternationalWomensDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers. https://t.co/0s9uh8MvHv pic.twitter.com/jdXNJfcZmo — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

As the executive director of Wisdom2Action, Johnstone hoped that the message of unity and authenticity would resonate with people.

“I am proud to be a part of this campaign alongside four brilliant young women and change-makers,” she said in a Twitter post.

“Celebrating young women is an important way to show women and girls can change the world, that we are already creating change around the world.”

Short Statement: It was, and continues to be, an immense honour to be included in Hersheys Canada’s campaign, as a young trans woman & feminist advocate. — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 2, 2023

“Trans women are women. We face systemic discrimination on the basis of both misogyny and transphobia – from harassment to hate, poverty and homelessness and more. I am thankful to Hershey’s Canada for including me in their campaign.”

Twitter Users Get Fired Up

However, it wasn’t long before the right-wing began calling for a boycott of Hershey’s after the advert aired, with #BoycottHersheys trending on Twitter.

“The smug look of an abusive, misogynistic male who knows he has successfully invaded spaces meant exclusively for women,” one user wrote.

“No matter what HimHe is wrapped in, HimHe is not a HerShe, and never will be. It’s International Women’s Day, not International Men Who Pretend To Be Women Day,” another wrote.

How does it honor women to feature a MAN wearing lipstick? Did you feature a white man in blackface during Black History month? #BoycottHersheys pic.twitter.com/IX2GCMSqkv — Dana (@LisannaDana) March 2, 2023

One user pointed out that it’s not just the right-wing calling for the boycott, stating that “many leftist feminists are pretty angry about it too.”

“Women are angry because Fae is not a woman,” they wrote.

Hershey’s Speak Up

A spokesperson for Hershey’s spoke with CNN, stating that the company recognises the “strength created by diversity” and strives to meet that end.

“Over the past three years, our Women’s History Month programming has been an inclusive celebration of women. We appreciate the countless people and meaningful partnerships behind these efforts,” they said.