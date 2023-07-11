London Nightclub Adonis Bans Circuit Gays

A London nightclub has received backlash after instituting a “no circuit gays” rule.”

The nightclub Adonis, in an effort to be inclusive, safe, and welcoming to all Queer communities, sent out an email outlining the new policy.

This drew criticism from people who were worried that they would be denied entry.

‘Your Outrage Reeks Of Male Privilege’

In an Instagram story, Adonis responded to this criticism, which, according to the club, involved calls for boycotts, apologies, and even the threat of violence, and verbal abuse.

“To those who feel the need to make a fuss about potentially being denied entry to a party,” the statement began “We suggest you seriously reflect on how your overwhelming sense of entitlement might just be the reason we don’t want you on our dance floors.

“Have you considered that your attitude and how you move in/use a space may cause other Queer people to feel uncomfortable in your presence? Or you how your dominance of Queer space could, in fact, be the whole issue here?

“Your outrage reeks of male privilege. This isn’t only a ‘circuit gay’ problem, it’s more widespread than that. Toxic masculinity has no place in Queer culture.” The statement continued, “We would rather end Adonis than be associated with this type of attitude.” They ended the statement with a cheeky, “Love x”.

‘Created As An Alternative To The Mainstream Gay Scene’

In an interview with PinkNews, Adonis management reiterated their position, saying, “Adonis was created as an alternative to the mainstream gay scene. It is not a circuit party and we have a responsibility to make sure our audience feel safe and able to express themselves freely in our space.”

Responses to Adonis’s new rule and statement have been relatively mixed.

One person tweeted, “As much as I love this message from Adonis, I don’t get the pictures. Because these are also the type of gays you see at circuit nights lol.”

Another tweeted, “A club night called Adonis not allowing circuit gays in is so funny to me.”

“Haha, Adonis has declared all out war on the circuit gays, and I am here for it,” wrote another.

“Adonis potentially banning circuit gays?? Maybe ill start going more now,” read another response.

This was reiterated by the tweet, “Honestly if this is true about adonis banning circuit gays then honestly thank god, might not actually be too intimidated to go to the next one.”

“How long before Circuit Gays vs Adonis discourse moves to Threads?,” wondered another.