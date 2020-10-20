—

If there has been a name on many a person’s lips this year it would be that of Carole Baskin. Having shot to a level of global infamy that many a B-grade celebrity could only dream of; Baskin has again caused a sensation following the revelation she is in fact bisexual.

The 59-year old Tiger King star and founder of Big Cat Rescue made the announcement during an interview with Pink News on Monday saying, “I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”

It was while she was engaged to a psychologist who was working with patients in the LGBTQI community who had been affected by the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, that she began to explore her sexuality.

Even before then, Baskin went on to reveal that even as a young child, there was something ‘different’ about herself – she just didn’t know what.

“But it was during the 80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBTQI community that I [realised] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”

Not mincing words, Baskin went on to say of Joe Exotic – currently serving a 22 year sentence for a foiled attempt on Baskin’s life – that, “It’s not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life.

“I think he’s a malignant narcissist, and that it’s all about him. It doesn’t have anything to do with any of the communities that he may associate himself with.”

Baskin’s ‘coming out’ follows a brief stint on Dancing With The Stars, which she claims will help fund Big Cat Rescue, a venture which is said to have lost significant income due to COVID-19.