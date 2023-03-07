Tributes Flow For World’s First Transgender MP Georgina Beyer

Former sex worker, actor, drag queen and world’s first out transgender Member of Parliament, New Zealander Georgina Beyer died at the age of 65. Beyer died at a hospice on Monday after a long battle with kidney disease.

Tributes flowed for Beyer, who was hailed as a pioneering LGBTQI trailblazer.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the sad news that Georgina Beyer, the world’s first openly transgender MP, national taonga, former Mayor of Carterton, Labour MP, activist, dearest friend and rainbow legend, passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice,” Beyer’s friend Scott Kennedy posted on Facebook.

“Georgie was surrounded by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week, she accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right until the final moment.”

Kennedy informed friends that at the former MP’s request, there would be no funeral service, though there would be a memorial service at a later stage.

A Champion For the LGBTQI Community

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to founding guardian member Georgina Beyer, a true trailblazer and champion for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Rainbow Parade NZ posted on Facebook.

“As the world’s first openly transgender mayor and Member of Parliament, Georgina shattered barriers and paved the way for countless individuals to live their truth. Through her unwavering courage and dedication, Georgina tirelessly fought for the rights and well-being of marginalised communities, and her impact will be felt for generations to come. Her contributions to the advancement of LGBTIQA+ rights in New Zealand and around the world are immeasurable, and we are all indebted to her legacy.”

“We will remember her fondly and continue to honour her memory by carrying on her important work, creating a world where everyone can live authentically and with dignity,” the organisation added.

According to Transcend Australia, Beyer “played a pivotal role in some of the most progressive legislation reforms in Aotearoa (New Zealand). She is also seen as a hero and icon to many trans, gender diverse, non-binary young people all over the world.”

‘A Lasting Impression In Parliament’

Beyer was born in Wellington and lived in Australia as a young person. After careers as an actor and drag queen, Beyer returned to New Zealand and in 1995 became the first out trans mayor in the world. Four years later she was elected to Parliament in 1999 as a candidate for the Labour Party, becoming the first out transgender MP in the world.

Beyer played an important role in law reforms, including decriminalising prostitution, civil unions for gay couples and anti-discrimination legislation.

She resigned from Parliament in 2007 and unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections. Beyer was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2020 for her services to the LGBTQI community.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins paid tributes to Beyer, who he said left a “lasting impression” in Parliament. “I certainly think Georgina has blazed a trail that makes it much easier for others to follow,” Hipkins said.



