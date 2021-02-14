—

Someone please fetch the fire hose as we need to hose down another COVID-19 conspiracist, this time an Iranian cleric who has warned his followers that taking the COVID-19 vaccine has turned people into raging homosexuals.

Of course, there is simply no scientific evidence to support such claims, but this wasn’t enough to stop Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian of Qom – the city which is at the epicentre of the country’s COVID-19 outbreak – from taking to the instant messaging platform Telegram, to warn others “to not go near those who have had the COVID vaccine as they have become homosexuals.”

Tabrizian in his absurd claims follows in the footsteps of other religious leaders, including Israeli Rabbi Daniel Asor who last month also claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine turned people gay.

Having long been a denier of western science and medicine, in 2020 Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian burnt at copy of Harrison’s Manual of Medicine in a viral video shown to his more than 200,000 followers on social media.

Sheina Vojoudi an Iranian dissident said in response to Tabrizian claims that, “his goal of spreading nonsense is to try to scare people [out] of getting vaccinated while the leader of the regime and other officials got Pfizer and they don’t provide it for the people with the excuse that they don’t trust the West,” adding, “Like other clerics in the regime, also Tabrizian relates all the shortages to sexuality. The clerics in Iran are suffering from lack of knowledge and humanity.”

If Tabrizian is to be believed (which he most certainly shouldn’t) a “global malicious government” that includes Bill Gates, the Freemasons, and the Illuminati were all to blame, and that COVID-19 was part of this government’s plan to “cull global population,” and the vaccine is as well because of course it’ll turn everyone gay.

Meanwhile, not ones to miss a beat, Israeli LGBTQI organisation Havruta said they are “currently gearing up to welcome our new impending members.”