Man Wearing T-Shirt With Anti-Gay Slur Poses With NSW Police Officer At Sydney Easter Show

By Justin Cooper

NSW Police have landed in hot water after a photo of a man wearing a t-shirt shirt emblazoned with an anti-gay slur and posing next to a police officer at the Sydney Royal Easter Show was posted online.

Trigger Warning: This story has details and visuals of anti-gay slurs, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The photo which was initially uploaded as a Snapchat story on April 9, 2023, showed the officer smiling next to the person with a shirt saying, “Political correctness is for faggots.” The photo is captioned referring to the Police officer next to them saying, “He loved my shirt.”

The photo was posted on Snapchat by a man who goes by the online handle xnickdx.

Advertisements

Additional photos were posted on the man’s profile. One photo taken before the event included the wearer with the caption, “Let’s trigger some feminists at the Easter show.”

Another photo appears to mock the NSW Fire Service Trucks with progress pride flag colours on it, with the person smiling next to the truck with the caption, “Name a better combination.”

School media users shared the photos on Twitter with many taking aim at both the wearer of the T-shirt and the NSW Police officer.

A Twitter user criticised the wearer saying, “How little of a life do you have to have to go out of your way to ‘trigger’ feminists? I doubt any of them would even be triggered, they’re probably laughing at him.”

How little of a life do you have to have to go out of your way to ‘trigger’ feminists? I doubt any of them would even be triggered, they’re probably laughing at him. — Raphael Goldis (@GoldisRaphael) April 10, 2023

@nswpolice NSW police wonder why some don’t want cops in Pride marches — MrMouse (@MrMouse29547759) April 10, 2023

Many other users have been tagging and questioning NSW Police, over the involvement of one of their officers in the photo. One Twitter user replied to a post regarding the incident saying, “NSW police wonder why some don’t want cops in Pride marches.”

NSW Police Reject Photo’s Rhetoric

In a statement provided to Star Observer, NSW Police said they had been made aware of the photo taken at the Easter Show. “This photograph is not reflective of the NSW Police Force ethos,” a police spokesperson told Star Observer.

Noting the large engagement with officers from the community at the Easter show, the spokesperson said NSW Police rejected any endorsement of the shirt’s rhetoric.

The officer in the photo says they were unaware of the person’s shirt and is “distressed” by the suggestion made upon the officer.

“The NSW Police Force remains firmly committed to working with LGBTIQ+ communities to ensure a safe and inclusive community for all,” an NSW Police spokesperson said.