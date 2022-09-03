—

A supporter and contributor to the LGBTQ+ community, Markham Lane's legacy is his ability to spark colours and smiles to those around him. Photos: Markham Lane/Facebook

One of Sydney’s top creative artists, Markham Lane passed away. His passing was announced via social media yesterday as various organisations have shared their grief and condolences to the family.

Markham Images, the portfolio of Lane’s creative work, showcases his amazing and creative work. He was a creative producer for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras from 2013-2020.

Lane’s work was also recognized through various photographic awards and publications, with his work most notably within the LGBTQ+ community. He was also the creative director for various local businesses, events and marketing campaigns.

Lane founded the Colours of Our Community, an arts program back in 2006. The program later produced a book and an exhibition in 2017, later winning the 2021 Ron Austin Award for most fabulous parade entry for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Australian singer Greg Gould Speaks About Friend

The Star Observer spoke with Australian singer, Greg Gould who expressed his shock and sadness at his friend’s death. Gould praised Lane’s way of touching the lives of others in special and significant ways.

“I’m in complete shock to hear the passing of my beautiful friend Markham Lane. Markham was not only a dear friend he was also a brilliant photographer who shot my underwater photo for my Don’t Let Go album art. I loved him very much,” Gould told the Star Observer.

“He was a glorious special vibrant human being full of love, light, laughter and hope. Markham loved his community and worked hard through his work as a photographer to shine a bright light on the best part of our rainbow family. I remember when we were at the reopening of the Midnight shift bar and he was pointing out on the wall which photos he had contributed – he was so very proud.

Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Express Their Grief

Co-chairs of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Mel Schwerdt and Jesse Matheson expressed their condolences on Facebook.

“It’s with heavy hearts that the community mourns the loss of one of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ community photographers, Markham Lane. Over the years Markham has captured moments of joy, happiness, pride and celebration at the Festival – moments that will live on as his legacy forever,” the post read.

“Markham was a beautiful friend to us and to so many in our community. His Ron Austin Award for Most Fabulous Float winning Colours of Our Community float was always a standout in the Parade, bursting with colour, pride and a passion that touched us all. Thank you, Markham, for bringing a smile to our faces and brightening up our world.”

Gay Bar Will Miss Their Friend

Universal, a gay bar in Sydney, also expressed its condolences on social media, expressing its sadness upon hearing about the loss of “one of Sydney’s top creatives and our friend.”

“Markham has been a long supporter of Midnight Shift/Universal for many years, being one of the artists to curate our fabulous photo wall.”

Burial announcements will be made by Lane’s family, along with obituary, funeral and life celebration details in their suitable time.