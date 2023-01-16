—

Days after Ian “Molly” Meldrum dropped his pants and flashed his ass on the stage at Sir Elton John’s Melbourne concert, the well-known presenter and music critic issued a public apology and explained the real reason behind the mooning incident.

Meldrum claimed that he did not intentionally flash at the concert when he pushed his way up to the stage to greet Elton and that he was the victim of a wardrobe malfunction.

Mooning The Audience

If seeing Molly Meldrum’s bare bum was on your 2023 bingo card, here you go. (From tonight’s Elton John concert at AAMI Park Melbourne) pic.twitter.com/7B7OYZWhgl — Tish (@oztish) January 13, 2023

Meldrum and Elton’s friendship goes back over five decades. The two had a falling out in 2012 after he interviewed the singer for Seven’s Sunday Night program.

In the interview, Elton called Madonna a “nightmare” and “fairground stripper”, comments that the singer insisted were made as private comments that were not meant to be aired. The two patched their friendship in 2019.

At the Melbourne concert, which is part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton paid tribute to Meldrum, calling him a “national treasure” and thanking the music critic for his “love and loyalty” all these years.

Wardrobe Malfunction, Claims Molly Meldrum

Meldrum told Project TV that it was an “accident”, saying that he went up on stage as he “wanted to tell Elton that I loved him.”

“I feel terrible if any of the security people get in trouble. The whole thing was 100 per cent my idea – no one else knew what I was doing. Elton might have been singing The Bitch Is Back but it was more a case of The Idiot is Back,” Meldrum told the Herald Sun.

Meldrum admitted that he “shouldn’t have crashed Elton’s concert. He then explained what had happened. “As for my performance being more revealing than it should have been … well, at the start of the night, my belt buckle broke and my pants were already falling down. And on stage, one thing led to another,” claimed Meldrum.

“Elton is an icon and a legend. I’m just a naughty boy who needs a new belt,” the music critic told Project TV.

Elton, who did not appear too pleased at the mooning incident, hasn’t spoken about it yet. “Thank you, Melbourne for all your love!,” Elton posted on his Facebook and Instagram pages.











