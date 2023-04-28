One Nation’s Mark Latham Muses About Straight Men Thinking About Gay Sex

For a supposedly straight, Christian man, NSW One Nation MLC Mark Latham thinks a lot about gay sex – an awful lot.

A month after using anti-gay slurs against out gay Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, Latham has broken his silence and defended his homophobic statements.

Latham also literally called his leader One Nation’s Pauline Hanson a liar, disputing her claims that she had called on him asking him to apologise for his comments.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses vile, homophobic comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

‘I Speak For Straight Men’

Latham’s latest homophobic comments were made on Chris Smith’s TNT Radio on Thursday.

“I speak for a lot of straight men, Chris, in saying that the idea of having anal sex with another man would make you vomit,’ Latham claimed on the show. “That’s what makes us straight.”

The One Nation NSW leader said there was no alphabet for straight men, “but that’s how we honestly feel about people like Greenwich.”

He again defended his vile comments against Greenwich. “Well, it’s code for anal sex between blokes… I can tell you, Chris, if someone held a gun to my head and said I had to have anal sex with a bloke I’d vomit. I’d vomit all over him. And I speak for straight men and this is what makes us straight,” Latham claimed.

Refusing to apologise for his comments, Latham disputed Hanson’s claim that she had called him after his homophobic comments against Greenwich.

“Pauline hasn’t rung me at any stage during this. I’ve had no contact from her whatsoever…. I’m assuming that as a woman she doesn’t understand how straight men feel about this and… gay men obviously wouldn’t understand how straight men feel about it but it’s true,” Latham asserted.

Trump-Style Approach

He then went on to claim that his comments were not homophobic and continued his obsessive views about how straight men feel about gay sex. “It’s an absolute fact integral to our existence. It’s not confected outrage or a confected point of view. We find the thought of having anal sex with another man to be off-putting, disgusting, horrible – you know, vomit-worthy. So, you know, that’s just the reality. And that’s not homophobia, that’s just nature. The basic natural reality is that we don’t go for anal sex with blokes and it’s puke-worthy,” Latham argued.

Latham’s original comments were made on Twitter after Greenwich called him a “disgusting human being” in an article. The article spoke about the attack on around 15-20 peaceful LGBTQI activists by around 250 far-right Christian men, outside a church where Latham was speaking.

Following his earlier remarks against Greenwich, NSW Premier Chris Minns said he would refuse to work with Latham in Parliament. “We’re not going to work with him here and we’re not going to support any claim by him to chair a committee in the Legislative Council,” Minns.

The Premier accused Latham of trying to bring a “Trump-style approach to politics in NSW”.





