Pro-Trump Sydney Cafe Owner Who Used Anti-Gay Slurs Plans To Reopen

A Sydney cafe that closed down in 2020, after its owner declared the restaurant a “Donald Trump safe zone,” used homophobic slurs and invited patrons for pancakes with a “side of racism”, is looking to reopen in 2024.

Owner Mark D’ Çosta, whose online posts show no remorse over his past comments, has started a crowdfunding campaign asking people to help him raise $100,000 to re-open the restaurant. The campaign has so far raised $140.

On the cafe’s Facebook page, the venue says it is now “Pro Cash, Pro Choice, Pro Freedom and Pro Jesus.” In a post, the owner said “Everyone is welcome” and panned “fake news”, adding: “Remember salvation in Christ is the answer. Not whether or not someone identifies as a sardine or tiger.”

Pancakes With A Side Of Racism

Shit is going DOWN on the Hale and Hearty fb page today and friends I will never be eating there again pic.twitter.com/PtTaZTiMgY — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) October 31, 2020

Waterloo, located close to Surry Hills and Darlinghurst gaybourhoods, is a Sydney suburb with one of the highest numbers of same-sex couple families as per the 2016 census.

In 2020, Da Costa, owner of vegan fast food restaurant Hale And Hearty, located in Waterloo, blamed the “left wing fake vegan community” and said they were to destroy his restaurant and that the “mess was created by the gay/vegan community”.

When a social media user called out Da Costa’s homophobic and transphobic online comments, Hale And Hearty’s official social media handle responded, “Hahahah we are busier than ever. Take care little man/woman… who fuckin knows with you re%#&%s.” To another person, the handle asks: “Are you a poof?”.

He then posted a video with the message “the racist vegan has spoken” and said, “If you want Sydney’s best pancakes, with a side of racism, then come and see us.”

Cafe Owner Says Rainbow Flag Promotes Promiscuous Lifestyle

After receiving backlash, the restaurant declared that after the “inbox abuse we received by community members of the LGBT and gay community for being Donald Trump and Senator Pauline Hanson supporters, we thought it was appropriate to classify ourselves now a safe zone in Waterloo for the Straight community.”

In an interview with News.com.au, Da Costa blamed anger and alcohol for his past comments and then proceeded to differentiate the gay community from the LGBTQI community.

“Being gay is completely normal but the LGBTQI community has gone down a different route. It’s a political vehicle. You can’t compare Mardi Gras and the gay lifestyle to LGBTQI. It’s totally different,” Da Costa told the publication.

He claimed the community’s rainbow flag was causing “division” as it promoted a “promiscuous lifestyle”.





