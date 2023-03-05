Sydney Harbour Bridge Bathed In Colours During Pride March

A historical moment occurred today when 50,000 people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a colourful display of unity and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community as WorldPride comes to an end.

The bridge and several roads were closed for a couple of hours today as people began marching as early as 7 am and reopened around midday.

The Pride March was led by the 78ers who walked on in pride at the earliest time slot, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joining the march with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

No matter who you are, who you love or where you live – you should be valued, equal and celebrated. It was incredible to walk across Sydney Harbour Bridge with WorldPride this morning, supporting human rights campaigners from Australia and across the world. pic.twitter.com/oQv6Q9wOdw — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 4, 2023

Other politicians that made the 4km march included Independent MP Alex Greenwich and Labor Councillor for the City of Sydney Linda Scott.

Good Vibes Going

The Star Observer spoke with many who marched across the bridge, with each celebrating and participating in the event for their own reasons.

Sydney WorldPride volunteer Ricky Li spoke about how proud and happy he was to be a part of the event and witness the huge turnout.

“It’s actually great. It’s so good to see everyone coming out bright and early, marching through the bridge. Everyone’s happy and there’s good vibes going,” he told Star Observer.

Having volunteered for three of the major WorldPride and Mardi Gras events, such as the parade and the Human Rights Conference, Li hopes that today’s march could see a return in future Mardi Gras events.

“The Pride March is definitely an important step. The parade is great, the celebration is great but we’re here to make a statement and we’re here to march and protest.”

We Should All Be Accepted

Young couple Morgan Simon and Grace Mitchell were happy to march for more visibility, equality and unity for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have a little bit of equality but we should all be accepted and we shouldn’t have to do this to feel accepted in our community,” Simon told the Star Observer.

“There’s still heaps of people in this world that do not agree with gay and lesbian rights,” Mitchell said.

While they enjoyed other WorldPride and Mardi Gras events, the pair were also thankful for Australia’s tolerance and support of the LGBTQ+ community compared to other countries.

“We’re so lucky to live in a country where there is so much acceptance and I know that not everyone is afforded the ability to love who they want,” Simon said.

“I just really think that no one should care about other people’s [lives] and what they do cause it’s nothing really to do with them and don’t understand why they have such a problem,” Mitchell said.

Wonderful To See

Having been together for 10 years, John Baird and Nathan Taylor were marching for self-affirmation and celebrating their love and the “fact that we can hold hands together.”

“It’s pretty amazing to walk across the bridge,” Baird said.

“We came down from Canberra for it [WorldPride],” Taylor told the Star Observer.

“It’s been wonderful to see Sydney get behind it too.”

Trains and cars that travelled past the march route sent their support through honks as marches danced to music, cheered and carried flags and banners.