Sydney Real Estate Agent Goes On TikTok Rant Against Pronouns

A video shared to TikTok shows a Sydney-based hairdresser turned real estate agent, in a vitriolic rant against pronouns.

In a TikTok rant that goes on for over 5 minutes across two posts, Oriana Luppino, who works as a sales assistant at a real estate company in Gregory Hills, NSW, asks, “You know what’s annoying? Since when do we live in a society where men and women have to confirm that they recognise as he/him or she/her? What, so they/them don’t get offended, so they/them feel at home.”.

“They’re literally trying to alleviate genders. You go to the doctors, you fill out a form– male, female, other.

“What other one is there?”, Luppino says, raising her voice.

‘Fucked If You Think I’m Ever Going To Comply’

“Even if you are just an average woman or an average man, by you putting he/him or she/her in your bio, you’re complying to that, to saying, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever gender is, who cares’.”

Advertisements

Addressing her audience, she asks, “You’re okay with that? You’re okay to have kids, and to bring them into this world, and to teach them that there is no such thing as male and female?”

She continues, “I have two kids and fucked if you think I’m ever going to comply to this shit for they/them… I actually couldn’t care less. Do what you want, but stop pushing it down my throat, because I’m not having it.

“It’s a no from me, and I’m allowed to have my opinion, thank you very much, because they all do, and they get all these rights.”

‘Some People Recognising As A Baby Goat’

In a subsequent post, Luppino responds to comments asking why it bothers her so much.

“When that minority of people try and change the laws of reality to suit them, and that myself and my children have to adjust to a new reality of no such thing as gender, to make that minority feel comfortable. That’s when I have a problem.”

She goes on to talk about the “snowball effect.”

“You got people recognising as men that are women, women that are men, you got 59-year-old men recognising as newborn babies, some people recognising as a baby goat.”

Both videos have now been deleted. In a third TikTok video titled ‘Are you offended, let’s talk about it’, Luppino said she had two sons and would be teaching them that they are “male human beings’.

The post from April 23 remains, which has the caption, “Let’s keep it real guys! I don’t care if you “feel” like you’re a damn cat! Stop trying to shove it down both mine and my kids throat because its a hard NO from me!”

In the video, Luppino says, ” You guys know that I’m a hair dresser. Now Ive recently changed careers and I’m doing real estate… hence why i’ve been so busy and you guys have not seen me on here.

“Now I gotta quickly jump on and tell you guys that I have two sons and I will infact be teaching them that they are male human beings and not female cats. Ok–thanks –bye.”

Star Observer contacted the real estate company for comment and we will include it when we receive it. The company has meanwhile quietly deleted Luppino’s profile from their website.