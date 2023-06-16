Greek Orthodox Priest Controversy: ‘Silence To Blame For Deception’

SA Greens MLC Robert Simms has criticised The Advertiser in state parliament for outing a church leader, suggesting that stricter privacy laws should be introduced.

The Adelaide newspaper earlier this week published a story accusing Greek Orthodox priest Archimandrite John Christodoulos of receiving significant financial support from elderly parishioners and using the gay dating app, Grindr.

Star Observer reported the allegations that were roiling the Greek Orthodox Church In Australia.

Public Humiliation

“Perhaps it is time to review the law to ensure that intimate messages are also protected – to prevent public humiliation,” he said.

“There is nothing shameful about being gay. There is nothing shameful about chatting on dating apps or meeting people via these sites.”

City of Adelaide councillor Keiran Snape called The Advertiser’s decision to publish the article “disheartening.”

“In general, I feel that religious groups need to make LGBTI people feel more comfortable and more welcoming and that’s a position we must always push for,” he said. “In only the most extreme circumstances would I see it to be acceptable to out someone? It’s just not okay.”

‘Silence, Shame To Blame For Deception’

LGBT rights activist Rodney Croome AM hoped the reaction from the Orthodox Church and broader Greek Australian community would be greater acceptance of LGBTIQI people.

”The message is that silence, shame and stigma about same-sex attraction are to blame for deception, desperation and double standards,” he said.

Greek community newspaper Neos Kosmos quoted sources close to Christodoulos to deny the report and claimed it was a case of identity theft.

Since the original publication, the Archdiocese has stated an internal, confidential investigation into the allegations will be conducted.





