NSW Premier Chris Minns Calls For Bipartisan Support To Block Mark Latham’s Powers

NSW Premier Chriss Minns has stated that he will not “work with” One Nation’s Mark Latham and is requesting a bipartisan agreement to block Latham from obtaining additional powers in the new state parliament.

This comes after Latham doubled down on his homophobic comments against Independent MP for Sydney, Alex Greenwich.

Latham has continued to post in a Twitter tirade, with many comments aimed at the LGBTQ community.

He later issued a statement to News Corp, stating “Sometimes in public life when you throw out insults they come back at you harder and truer … So boo-hoo Alex Greenwich.”

Mimicking Donald Trump

The premier has stated that he refuses to work with Latham in parliament and noted that Latham was trying to mimic Donald Trump’s style of politics.

“This is unambiguously bad commentary,” he said, as reported by the ABC.

“Even though [Latham] seems to be trying to import US-style, Trump-style politics into New South Wales, he’s nowhere near as successful as the Republicans or Donald Trump are.”

“In fact, One Nation is likely to go backwards in terms of parliamentary representation in terms of this election compared to the last one.”

“He’s been condemned from nearly every political party in the state and rightly so. I think he has shown himself to be quite spiteful.”

No Committees For Latham

Minns has stated that he and his government wouldn’t support Latham chairing any committees in the upper house.

“So the position from NSW Labor is unambiguous, we won’t be dealing with Mark Latham, we won’t be supporting him for committee chairs or assignments inside the chamber of the Legislative Council,” he said.

He’s also requested that the opposition follows suit.

“I’m not sure who is going to lead the Liberal Party in the next few months, but I’d call on their organisation to make a similar commitment.”