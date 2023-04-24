Online Trolls Target Hannah Gadsby Over 2018 Barry Humphries Tweet

Online trolls targeted Australian comic Hannah Gadsby over a five-year-old tweet slamming the late Barry Humphries.

Australian entertainer and comedian Humphries, who was lauded for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, died on Saturday aged 89.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses transphobic comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Entertainment journalist Peter Ford decided it was the perfect time to resurrect a 2018 tweet by Gadsby.

“Comedy is subjective. We don’t all find the same things funny. Hannah is entitled to her opinion. However my view is that I understand Hannah identifies as being funny but Barry actually WAS funny. I hope she feels proud the charge she lead against a then 84 year old man,” Ford tweeted along with a screenshot of Gadsby’s old tweet.

“Barry Humphries loves those who hold power, hates vulnerable minorities and has completely lost the ability to read the room. That’s not a comedian, that’s an irrelevant, inhumane dick biscuit of the highest order,” Gadsby had tweeted.

Humphries’ Anti-Trans Views

This followed the controversy over Humphries’ well-publicised transphobic views. In a 2018 interview with Spectator magazine, Humphries claimed that being transgender was “a fashion” and praised former US President Donald Trump.

“How many different kinds of lavatory can you have? And it’s pretty evil when it’s preached to children by crazy teachers,” Humphries said in the interview. Two years before the interview, in 2016 Humphries termed gender affirmation surgery “self-mutilation”.

In 2019, Melbourne International Comedy Festival removed Humphries’ name from the festival’s top award – the Barry Award for the most outstanding show. Humphries defended his right to make anti-trans comments claiming “comedians aren’t always nice”.

British-Australian actor Miriam Margolyes told ABC that Humphries was “very hurt and saddened” by the festival’s decision.

Hannah Gadsby Targeted

The resurfaced tweet led social media users, including many right-wing conservative figures and anti-trans activists to pile on Gadsby over the old tweet.

Among those who targeted Gadsby, was Liberal Party Vice President Teena McQueen who called the Primetime Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Gadsby a “no name”comedian.

There were many, however, who questioned the purpose of resurrecting an old tweet and came out in support of Gadsby.

“I see Hannah Gadsby trending, and I was hoping it was because she was being adored as she should. Instead, it’s a bin fire of misogyny and queerphobia because she dared to stand up to a powerful man who had problematic views. Gee this place can be cruel,” said one social media user, adding, “Barry Humphries made a huge contribution to comedy and culture, but held views that were incredibly harmful to trans folks. Hannah Gadsby called it out, as she should. I stand with her, and say to the haters, perhaps a little self-reflection is in order.”





