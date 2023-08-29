Out Reality Television Star Josh Seiter Alive, Claims ‘Account Was Hacked’

Josh Seiter has posted a video confirming he is alive, explaining he was the victim of a hacked account.

In a video posted to Instagram Seiter said, “Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked. For the last 24 hours, I’ve been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts.

“I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)

—-

Out gay Reality television star Josh Seiter has passed away at the age of 36.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the death of a well-known gay person. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

A statement posted to Seiter’s social media accounts read, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)

Seiter has always been open about his struggles with mental health.

Four days ago Seiter posted, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)

In a post to Instagram in August 2021, Seiter shared, “When I was 21 my depression and anxiety felt overwhelming. The intrusive thoughts from my OCD built up over time and eventually caused me to go into a dissociative state of endless depression and anxiety leading to derealization and a psychotic break. I attempted suicide, was hospitalized, underwent electroshock therapy, and was re-hospitalized.

“Since then I have spent the last 11 years in therapy, learning how to restructure my thoughts and manage my mental health with CBT. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is constant work and a drag out battle every single day, but it is so worth it.”

He concluded the post by reaching out and offering support to those struggling with their mental health.

“If you are struggling right now with your mental health I want you to know you aren’t alone, there is hope and there are resources, and it does get better. Therapy isn’t a weakness. It requires an undeniable toughness. And it is so worth it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)

‘Physically Sick’ After Being Blackmailed By Ex

In July, Seiter approached Star Observer after allegedly being blackmailed with their release by an ex.

Seiter shared that the situation was making him “physically sick to my stomach. I haven’t been able to eat in days and I wake up with panic attacks every night…It’s been hell on earth.”

In order to reclaim some of his power, he released the images to Star Observer.

At the time, he said, “I’m choosing to take back control of the situation by proudly displaying these pictures to the world. Now, this person isn’t in control. I am. And my body isn’t an image of shame, it’s something I’m publishing proudly.”

Seiter came out in June and revealed he was dating a man.

Seiter was a contestant on Season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.