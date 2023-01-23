—

The summer of Pride returns to Victoria in 2023. Besides the Midsumma Festival and ChillOut Festival, pride events are scheduled in many regional cities and towns all through summer and the start of winter.

This year, the state gets a brand new festival Victoria’s Pride, formerly known as Melbourne Pride. The state-wide celebrations will culminate in the hottest party this summer – the street party at Melbourne’s iconic Gertrude and Smith Streets.

Here’s a look at the Pride Calendar for the summer of 2023

Ballarat Frolic Festival – February 9 – 12

It’s four days of fun and frolic as the Ballarat Frolic Festival presents a whole of community LGBTQI Pride festival, Summer Frolic. The events will be held at Piano Bar, Femxle Experience Art Rebellion Gallery, Warehouse Ballarat and Victoria Park in Ballarat.

Gippsland Pride Festival – January 12 – February 12

This month-long Pride festivities across the six shires of Gippsland – Latrobe City, Baw Baw, Bass Coast, South Gippsland, East Gippsland, and Wellington – is not to be missed.

One of the highlights is ‘I Do Love Queer Disability’ exhibition that features artist PollyannaR celebrating Gippsland’s proud LGBTQI icons and activists with disabilities through photogravure portraits. The celebrations culminate in a first-of-its-kind family-friendly one-day outdoor festival ‘Gippsland’s Day Out’ on February 11, 2023.

Gaytimes Festival – February 17-19

Australia’s queer camping music and arts festival Gaytimes Festival returns for its seventh edition in 2023. Promising a “festival unlike any other”, enjoy glamping under the stars and “an eclectic lineup of music, performers, visual arts, food trucks, yoga, workshops and more.”

Bendigo Pride Festival – March 17 – April 2

A giant pride flag mural outside the Bendigo Town Hall to celebrate the LGBTQI community made waves last year. Expect drag shows, theatrical performances and the Bendigo Queer Film Festival, which runs alongside the Pride festival.

Geelong Pride Prom – March 24, 2023

Geelong Pride is hosting a Pride Prom this summer. Come with a date, friends, or just as you are. Celebrate yourself and our diverse community. Do Prom your way.

Southern HiBearnation – June 2023

As the temperatures start dropping every year, for over two decades, bears from all over Australia, New Zealand and beyond have gathered in Melbourne for the biggest celebration of bear pride – Southern HiBearnation. From the big dance parties to free films in the afternoon, hearty lunches, educational workshops and more, this one is for bears, cubs and their admirers.