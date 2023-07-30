Two People Stabbed In Machete Attack On Oxford Street

NSW Police are currently investigating an attack which left two people with stab wounds on Oxford Street, Surry Hills.

Shortly after 3am on Saturday morning, emergency services responded to a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man armed with a machete just outside of Noir Sydney Nightclub.

A 34-year-old man who then tried to aid the younger man was also stabbed during the altercation, as the armed man began to flee the scene.

Police say that the armed attacker had fled the scene with seven other men, and had last been seen running towards Palmer Street.

Victims In Stable Conditions

The 25-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds and was driven by friends to St Vincent Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the 34-year-old man at the scene before being taken to the same hospital. Receiving treatment to his left arm and right hand, the man is in a stable condition.

Both victims are not known to each other.

Ongoing Investigation

Officers have secured three crime scenes along Oxford Street and have seized the vehicle which transported the 25-year-old to the hospital.

Detectives are still processing inquiries and have established Strike Force Jacob to assist with investigations regarding the incident.

No arrests have been made and it is currently unknown what motivated the attack.

This incident follows a number of violent incidents on Oxford Street, which has been the concern of patrons and residents within the area.

Speaking with Star Observer, a spokesperson from NSW Police explains they have continued to routinely patrol the area following such events.

“Surry Hills Police Area Command routinely [conducts] high-visibility patrols as part of ongoing efforts to target alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour,” says the spokesperson.

NSW Police are now encouraging anyone who witnessed, has mobile or dashcam footage of the event to contact Surry Hills Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.