Steamy Trailer Released For New Queer Erotic Drama Starring Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi

The steamy trailer for the new queer erotic drama On Swift Horses, starring Australian actor Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), has been released.

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s 2019 book of the same name, On Swift Horses was directed by queer filmmaker Daniel Minahan (Fellow Travelers) and written by Bryce Kass (Lizzie).

On Swift Horses also stars Daisy Edgar Jones (Twisters), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Diego Calva (Babylon), and Sasha Calle (The Flash).

Jacob Elordi and the cast’s ‘steamy sexual chemistry’

According to the official synopsis, “Muriel [Edgar Jones] and her husband Lee [Poulter] are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius [Elordi], a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms.

“When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for [Calva], Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.”

‘Wonderfully Queer’

In an interview with Variety, Calva, who plays Julius’s love interest Henry, teased “pretty hot scenes” in On Swift Horses.

Speaking about the “steamy sexual chemistry” between the two characters Elordi shared, in a September 2024 Vanity Fair interview, “We had a week of intensive [prep] in the motel room, and [Minahan] gave us a lot of freedom to run around and to play and to find that love within those four walls.”

He described the movie as “a sprawling, epic, nongeneric love story—and I think that theme is entirely universal for every single person on the planet.”

In the same interview Edgar-Jones shared that, “This story is wonderfully queer.”

She continued, “[Minahan] was really helpful in guiding that and making sure that we were also being authentic to that period and that experience.”

On Swift Horses premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. It is set to be released in select theatres on April 25.