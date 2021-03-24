—

Sky News host Peta Credlin on Wednesday night dropped a bombshell that Liberal staffers had held “orgies” at Parliament House.

Credlin, was recently endorsed by former radio broadcaster Alan Jones to take over the Victorian Liberal Party and challenge Premier Daniel Andrews. Soon after the Sky News broadcast, Credlin fans on social media were already touting her as the future Prime Minister of Australia.

Some placed Credlin’s statement in the context of her past claims and pointed out that just last month she was forced to apologise to former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, for claiming that his online petition calling for a royal commission into Murdoch media was a “data harvesting exercise”.

There were others who questioned Credlin for her attempt to equate criminal sexual abuse allegations at Parliament House with queer men having consensual sex.

Staffer Held Orgies While MP Was In Question Time

“I have never dealt with allegations of rape inside Parliament House, and if I had – the lawyer in me, the woman in me – I can guarantee you I would have dealt with it very differently. But the filthy behaviour of some male staff masturbating over the desks of their MP employers, because it is reported, some of those MP’s voted against same sex marriage did not surprise me,” Credlin said in her 10:37 minute long monologue.

Credlin then went on to reveal something that she said “I have never said publicly.”

Credlin said that during her time in the Leader of Opposition’s office she had recommended the sacking of a staff member for “lying and disloyalty”.

“When the MP cleaned out the former staffer’s desk, and the computer, that MP uncovered evidence that for many months, that staffer had regularly met with other men during the middle of the day – while the MP was in Question Time – for orgies in political offices…Labor staffers, not just this Coalition man, and a number of others too,” claimed Credlin.

“I See You”

Channel Ten had reported that a group of four Coalition staffers had shared images and videos of sex acts via Facebook messenger over a two-year period. Credlin said she knew the identities of the staffers in the videos.

“I mean how do you even think about doing that sort of crap at work – that bloke I demanded to be sacked years earlier for disloyalty, for lying, for leaking against his boss… He is not the only one. The other three that Peter Van Onselen broke in his story earlier this week, I know who you are. I see you,” Credlin said.

She also claimed to know the identity of the former minister who met male sex workers at Parliament house.

“The former minister who it is alleged had his male prostitutes delivered to parliament house by this spiteful gang – signed in and all kept quiet, former minister I see you too.”

Credlin has promised more revelations are on their way: “These are my first comments on incidents in the past, they will not be my last!”