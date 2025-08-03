altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin Set To Debut Their Biggest Brisbane Season Ever

Brisbane’s most diverse and electrifying talent competition is set to return this week as altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin Season 3 kicks off.

This year the competition will see the largest number of competitors ever and an undeniable pool of talent on stage.

And it all kicks off this Wednesday

altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin Season 3

Season two of altimate.SHOWDOWN Magandjin was another huge success in 2024 with 18 talented contestants battling it out in the grand finale.

Ultimately it was Iman Inawig who took home the 2024 title and the prize pack that came with it.

As season three prepares to launch this week an impressive 84 contestants are set to battle it out across 6 incredible heats.

The contestants represent a wide range of performance artists, genders and identities and represent a truly inclusive performance competition.

This year Brisbane Drag King icon Lord Sev is serving as head judge for the competition, he spoke to The Star Observer about just how excited he is for this years competition. “Altimate Showdown is like nothing else. In a sea of contests and competitions that focus on individual art forms, often with specific scoring criteria, Alt smashes the boundaries between art industries, tears up the idea of criteria, and instead invites all competitors to do what it is that they do in the most fierce and entertaining way possible!” “This will be the third year of ALTimate Showdown In Magandjin, and it was my absolute pleasure to host the first two years alongside absolute legend Miss Synthetique. The community that has grown around Showdown has been so inspiring, artists and patrons both, there’s a great sense of queer rebellion and belonging in this space, one that I’m very proud to have helped shape” he said. “I’m stepping into the head judge role this year, which is both the best seat in the house and the hardest job I think I’ll ever have, somehow whittling down 84 performers to a single winner over 6 heats and a finale seems like an impossible task!” “It’s an honour beyond words to be asked to judge this comp. I’ve spent more than 20 years in the fringe arts, in drag, burlesque, cabaret, circus, fetish performance, music and theatre, this community is my home and my family. I feel a great sense of duty and responsibility to them, and the most warming gratitude, watching the arts I love thrive with the next generations!”

Lord Sev will be joined by a stunning team of guest judges including Ruby Slippers, Sellma Soul, Chocolate Boxx and many more still to be announced.

The competition kicks off this week on Wednesday Aug 6, followed by 5 more heats before the grand finale of Thursday September 18 at The Brightside in Brisbane.

Tickets are available to purchase online, see below for the full list of heat dates.

HEAT 1 – Wed 6 AUG

HEAT 2 – Thur 7 AUG

HEAT 3 – Thur 14 AUG

HEAT 4- Thur 21 AUG

HEAT 5 – Wed 27 AUG

HEAT 6 – Thur 28 AUG

GRAND FINAL – Thur 18 SEP