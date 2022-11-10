—

In the aftermath of the 2022 US Midterm Elections, here is a rundown of the winners and losers of the night.

More LGBTQ Candidates Than Ever Before

President & CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund Mayor Annise Parker explained, “We saw more LGBTQ candidates of color, trans candidates, nonbinary candidates and bisexual candidates than in any other election year.”

Among them, Maura Healey, a Democrat candidate for governor of Massachusets, became the first out lesbian to be elected governor of a US State.

In a tweet after her victory, she wrote, “We might be the first, but we won’t be the last. To every little girl out there, we want you to know — there’s no ceiling you can’t break.”

Becca Balint, a Democrat, became the first out gay person to represent Vermont in the US Congress and updated her social media bio accordingly.

Robert Garcia, a Democrat representing California, will be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in the US Congress, and Democrat Leigh Finke became the first openly transgender person to be elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

In an interview with USA Today, Victory Fund press secretary Albert Fujii said, “We are already calling this year a ‘Rainbow Wave’ – with more wins to come.”

“Tonight’s Rainbow Wave is a clear rebuke to the increased homophobia and transphobia sweeping our communities – and proves voters want to elect qualified LGBTQ leaders,” Fujii said. “With so much at stake this election, from the future of marriage equality to abortion, LGBTQ candidates’ grit and exceptional grassroots support is paying off.”

Anti-LGBTQ Candidate Victories

In Florida, however, Governor Ron Desantis, a conservative Republican, won reelection in a landslide against his opponent, Former governor Charlie Crist, beating him by almost 20 points.

With more than 95% of votes in, DeSantis won 59.4% of the vote to Crist’s, 40%.

He is widely believed to be a potential front-runner for the Republican nomination in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Election.

He went on to say, “A lot of the dysphoria resolves itself by the time they become adults…It’s inappropriate to be doing, basically what’s, genital mutilation.”

In March, DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” into law.

The Bill, officially named the Parental Rights in Education Bill, will restrict the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity.

MAGA Republican Wins

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA Republican, also won reelection.

In April, Greene revealed that she plans to introduce a federal law, modelled on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill.

“We can do legislation to protect our children. You know, Congress makes the laws, Congress funds the money that funds agencies and different departments like the Department of Education,” Greene said.

“There should be no federal funding to any school anywhere that is indoctrinating children, that is teaching them that they can change their gender, that is teaching them anything sick and disgusting like this. We should stop all federal funding.”

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, with approximately 95 percent of the vote tallied, is currently trailing her opponent by less than a percentage point.

In April, Boebert came out in favour of a government-mandated age requirement in order to make decisions about one’s own gender and sexuality.

Boebert, a conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter, tweeted, “We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products. Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?”

According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, there are currently, two US senators, nine US representatives, two state governors, 189 state legislators, and 56 mayors who openly identify as LGBTQ.